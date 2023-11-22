The Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley included, square off versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Mobley, in his last game (November 21 win against the 76ers), posted 18 points and 12 rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mobley's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-104)

Over 16.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-120)

Over 9.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 109.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the NBA last season, giving up 41.9 per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat were ranked 14th in the league defensively last season, giving up 25.6 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were ranked 28th in the league last year, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Evan Mobley vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 28 12 4 2 1 1 0 3/8/2023 32 15 6 6 0 2 1 1/31/2023 38 19 7 4 0 2 0 11/20/2022 30 15 10 5 0 0 1

