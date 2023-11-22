Celtics vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at TD Garden, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Boston Celtics (11-3), airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Bucks matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Bucks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-5.5)
|234.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-5.5)
|235.5
|-225
|+188
Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +149 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.2 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 106.6 per contest (third in the league).
- The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 120.8 points per game, third in league, and giving up 117.7 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a +43 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 238 points per game, 3.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 224.3 points per game combined, 10.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Boston has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee is 5-9-0 ATS this season.
Celtics and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+375
|+150
|-
|Bucks
|+450
|+185
|-
