Evan Mobley is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSUN

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -105) 9.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 16.5-point over/under for Mobley on Wednesday is 2.5 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (9.5).

Mobley has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 14.5-point prop total set for Max Strus on Wednesday is 4.2 less than his season scoring average (18.7).

His per-game rebounding average of 9.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Strus has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His 4.3 made three-pointers average is 1.8 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

Jimmy Butler's 16.5-point scoring average is 7.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Butler has picked up 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He drains zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.