The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (9-5) on November 22, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 47.1% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cleveland has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The Cavaliers score an average of 111.9 points per game, just three more points than the 108.9 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 108.9 points, Cleveland is 6-4.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers score fewer points per game at home (108.8) than on the road (114.3), but also give up fewer at home (109.2) than on the road (113.4).

Cleveland allows 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.4 on the road.

At home the Cavaliers are collecting 24.2 assists per game, 1.2 less than away (25.4).

