Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes the Chicago State Cougars taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is sure to please.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Chicago State Cougars vs. No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch Chicago State vs. Notre Dame
- TV: ACC Network Extra
