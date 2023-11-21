Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 121-109 win over the Nuggets, Strus totaled 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Now let's break down Strus' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-128)

Over 14.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-102)

Over 4.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-179)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were ranked third in the league defensively last year, conceding 110.9 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last year, giving up 41.2 per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers allowed 24.2 per contest last season, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

On defense, the 76ers allowed 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, fifth in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 24 14 1 4 4 0 0 3/1/2023 30 13 5 2 2 0 0 2/27/2023 24 13 1 0 3 0 0

