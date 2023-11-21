The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) at John Gray Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game starts at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marshall vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -3.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

In 18 of 29 games last season, Marshall and its opponents went over 148.5 points.

Marshall's matchups last season had an average of 153.0 points, 4.5 more than this game's over/under.

Marshall put together an 18-11-0 ATS record last year.

Marshall went 20-6 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 76.9% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, the Thundering Herd went 20-5 (80%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, Marshall has an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Marshall vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 18 62.1% 81.8 155.1 71.3 147.6 150.6 Oakland 15 51.7% 73.3 155.1 76.3 147.6 146.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

Last year, the Thundering Herd averaged 5.5 more points per game (81.8) than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).

When Marshall scored more than 76.3 points last season, it went 15-5 against the spread and 20-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marshall vs. Oakland Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 18-11-0 16-9 15-14-0 Oakland 11-18-0 6-7 18-11-0

Marshall vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Oakland 15-2 Home Record 8-6 9-5 Away Record 5-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.