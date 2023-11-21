The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marshall vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

Last season, the Thundering Herd had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents made.

Marshall went 17-1 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Grizzlies ranked 319th.

Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Thundering Herd scored were 5.5 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).

When Marshall totaled more than 76.3 points last season, it went 20-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall scored 84.5 points per game last year at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (79.4).

The Thundering Herd surrendered 69.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.6 on the road.

Marshall averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.3, 34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule