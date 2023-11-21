Player prop bet options for Joel Embiid, Evan Mobley and others are listed when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Cavaliers vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST
16.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 19 points Mobley scores per game are 2.5 more than his prop total on Tuesday.
  • He has pulled down 11.7 boards per game, 2.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
  • Mobley averages 2.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: -179)
  • Tuesday's over/under for Max Strus is 14.5. That is 4.2 less than his season average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 9.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).
  • Strus has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • His 4.3 made three-pointers average is 1.8 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +176)
  • The 31 points Embiid has scored per game this season is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (29.5).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (11.5).
  • Embiid's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 1.5 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).
  • Embiid's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props
  • The 24.5-point prop total set for Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday is 5.8 less than his scoring average on the season (30.3).
  • He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Maxey has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).
  • He has knocked down 4.7 three-pointers per game, 2.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

