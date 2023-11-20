UConn vs. Texas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), winners of four straight as well. The Huskies are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.
UConn vs. Texas Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-6.5
|144.5
UConn vs Texas Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Huskies were 24-9-0 last season.
- In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter last year, UConn finished with a record of 17-3 (85%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 71.4%.
- Texas put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Longhorns entered four games last season as the underdog by +200 or more and won each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
UConn vs. Texas Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 144.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|15
|45.5%
|78.6
|156.6
|64.1
|131.9
|143.0
|Texas
|18
|51.4%
|78
|156.6
|67.8
|131.9
|142.3
Additional UConn vs Texas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Huskies scored 78.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.8 the Longhorns allowed.
- When UConn put up more than 67.8 points last season, it went 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.
- The Longhorns put up an average of 78 points per game last year, 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- Texas put together a 12-16 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.
UConn vs. Texas Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|24-9-0
|14-5
|20-13-0
|Texas
|18-17-0
|0-0
|17-18-0
UConn vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UConn
|Texas
|15-2
|Home Record
|17-1
|5-5
|Away Record
|4-6
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-8-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.8
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.4
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-8-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
