Bookmakers have listed player props for LaMelo Ball and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

BSSE and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -130)

Ball's 14.3 points per game are 11.2 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down six boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Ball averages nine assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Monday.

Ball has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Gordon Hayward on Monday is 0.2 less than his season scoring average (14.7).

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Hayward has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 1.8 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

