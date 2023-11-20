Hornets vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (11-2) are favored (by 8.5 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.
Hornets vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|232.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 232.5 points in seven of 12 outings.
- The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 235.7, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte has gone 5-7-0 ATS this year.
- The Hornets have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hornets vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Hornets Injury Report
|Celtics vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Hornets Prediction
|Celtics vs Hornets Player Props
Hornets vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|3
|23.1%
|117.2
|230.3
|105.5
|228.1
|225
|Hornets
|7
|58.3%
|113.1
|230.3
|122.6
|228.1
|231.7
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has been better against the spread on the road (3-2-0) than at home (2-5-0) this season.
- The Hornets' 113.1 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 105.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 105.5 points.
Hornets vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|5-7
|1-2
|8-4
|Celtics
|8-5
|6-3
|6-7
Hornets vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Hornets
|Celtics
|113.1
|117.2
|14
|7
|4-5
|3-0
|3-6
|3-0
|122.6
|105.5
|27
|2
|3-1
|7-4
|2-2
|10-1
