Philadelphia (8-1) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Kansas City on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Chiefs favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 46 points.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have led after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 2.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Eagles have led four times, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In nine games this season, the Chiefs have won the second quarter five times, lost three times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up six points on average in the second quarter.

The Eagles have been outscored in the second quarter five times and won four times in nine games this season.

3rd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored two times, and tied two times.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 2.4 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

Out of nine games this year, the Eagles have won the third quarter seven times, lost one time, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

In nine games this year, the Chiefs have won the fourth quarter two times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have been winning after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in one game (0-1), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

This year, the Eagles have led after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in four games (4-0).

2nd Half

In nine games this year, the Chiefs have been outscored in the second half five times and won four times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.4 points on average in the second half.

Out of nine games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (6-0 record in those games), been outscored one time (0-1), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

