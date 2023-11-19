Terry McLaurin will be running routes against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders play the New York Giants in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

McLaurin's 51 grabs have yielded a team-best 601 yards (60.1 per game) and two TDs this year. He has been targeted on 79 occasions.

McLaurin vs. the Giants

McLaurin vs the Giants (since 2021): 5 GP / 93 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 93 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed six opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Giants this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 237.3 passing yards the Giants yield per outing makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Giants' defense ranks 17th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-111)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this season, McLaurin has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

McLaurin has 19.9% of his team's target share (79 targets on 397 passing attempts).

He has 601 receiving yards on 79 targets to rank 66th in league play with 7.6 yards per target.

McLaurin has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

With five red zone targets, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 6 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

