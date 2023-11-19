Steelers vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
Sportsbooks project a tight contest between AFC North opponents when the Cleveland Browns (6-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Pittsburgh is a 1-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 33.5 points for the outing.
Before the Browns play the Steelers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. As the Steelers ready for this matchup against the Browns, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Steelers vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Browns (-1)
|33.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Browns (-1.5)
|33.5
|-110
|-106
Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
Steelers vs. Browns Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers have an ATS record of 4-2 as 1-point underdogs or greater.
- Pittsburgh has played two games (out of nine) which finished over the total this year.
- Cleveland has posted a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Browns have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.
- Cleveland games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (44.4%).
