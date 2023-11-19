For their matchup against the Cleveland Browns (6-3) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM , the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) have seven players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Steelers won 23-19 over the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns enter this matchup after a 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens in their last outing.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Diontae Johnson WR Thumb Did Not Participate In Practice Isaac Seumalo OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Patrick Peterson CB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Montravius Adams DT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Pat Freiermuth TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Keanu Neal S Rib Did Not Participate In Practice

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Pierre Strong Jr. RB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Marquise Goodwin WR Concussion Out David Bell WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Wyatt Teller OG Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Michael Dunn OG Calf Questionable Grant Delpit S Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Rodney McLeod S Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Ward CB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Matthew Adams LB NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Anthony Walker LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amari Cooper WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Out Greg Newsome II CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dawand Jones OT Knee Questionable

Steelers vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Steelers Season Insights

This season has been tough for the Steelers on both sides of the ball, as they are posting just 283.6 total yards per game (fifth-worst) and allowing 379.7 total yards per game (fifth-worst).

The Steelers are posting 17.3 points per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 20.2 points per contest (11th-ranked) on defense.

The Steelers rank fourth-worst in passing yards per game (180.3), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL with 248.4 passing yards ceded per contest.

Pittsburgh ranks 20th in the NFL with 103.2 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 24th with 131.2 rushing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

At +10, the Steelers own the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Steelers vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-2.5)

Browns (-2.5) Moneyline: Browns (-135), Steelers (+115)

Browns (-135), Steelers (+115) Total: 33 points

