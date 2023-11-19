On Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET, the Cleveland Browns will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Browns will win -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Browns own the 17th-ranked offense this season (333.2 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking best with just 242.7 yards allowed per game. With 17.3 points per game on offense, the Steelers rank 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, allowing 20.2 points per contest.

Steelers vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (-1.5) Over (33) Browns 25, Steelers 15

Steelers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Steelers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

This season, games featuring Pittsburgh have gone over the point total just twice.

The average total points scored in Steelers games this year (33) is 7.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Browns have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Browns games average 39.2 total points per game this season, 6.2 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 23.8 18.9 20 10.2 28.5 29.8 Pittsburgh 17.3 20.2 17.2 19.5 17.7 21.7

