Shea Theodore and Erik Karlsson are two of the top players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 6:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Favorite: Golden Knights (-115)

Golden Knights (-115) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: NHL Network,SCRIPPS,SportsNet PT

Penguins Players to Watch

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has collected 10 assists and 12 goals in 16 games. That's good for 22 points.

Jake Guentzel has made a major impact for Pittsburgh this season with 20 points (six goals and 14 assists).

This season, Karlsson has five goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 17.

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a record of 1-1-0 in two games this season, conceding 6 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 63 saves and a .900 save percentage, 35th in the league.

Golden Knights Players to Watch

William Karlsson is one of Vegas' leading contributors (20 points), via registered nine goals and 11 assists.

Jack Eichel has picked up 19 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.

Theodore's 18 points this season are via four goals and 14 assists.

Logan Thompson's record is 5-2-1. He has given up 20 goals (2.48 goals against average) and racked up 230 saves.

Penguins vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 8th 3.56 Goals Scored 3.44 11th 4th 2.44 Goals Allowed 2.88 10th 14th 31.4 Shots 34.1 3rd 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.2 13th 9th 24.19% Power Play % 15.91% 25th 11th 84.21% Penalty Kill % 84% 12th

