The Denver Nuggets (9-3) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) after losing three road games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ALT

BSOH and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 111 - Cavaliers 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 2.5)

Cavaliers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-0.7)

Nuggets (-0.7) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.3

The Cavaliers (4-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 8.4% less often than the Nuggets (5-7-0) this season.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's less often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 25% of the time this season (three out of 12), less often than Cleveland's games have (six out of 12).

The Nuggets have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-3) this season while the Cavaliers have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are 22nd in the league in points scored (110.3 per game) and 10th in points conceded (111.2).

In 2023-24, Cleveland is 15th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game) and 21st in rebounds allowed (45.1).

The Cavaliers are 24th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Cleveland is 11th in the NBA in committing them (13.4 per game). It is 13th in forcing them (14.4 per game).

The Cavaliers make 11.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 20th and 25th, respectively, in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.