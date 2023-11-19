The Utah State Aggies (1-0) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Marshall vs. Utah State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Marshall Top Players (2022-23)

Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah State Top Players (2022-23)

Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Max Shulga: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Daniel Akin: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marshall vs. Utah State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank 32nd 78.2 Points Scored 81.8 7th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 35.2 26th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10.6 28th 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 8.3 74th 9th 16.7 Assists 17.5 4th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

