Kenny Pickett has a tough matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns concede 151.1 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Pickett has 1,616 yards passing (179.6 per game) and has completed 61.3% of his throws (155-for-253) while compiling six TD passes and four picks. With his legs, Pickett has 37 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 30 totes, delivering 4.1 rushing yards per game.

Pickett vs. the Browns

Pickett vs the Browns (since 2021): 2 GP / 208.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 208.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cleveland has allowed one opposing player to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

Six players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Browns have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The pass defense of the Browns is giving up 151.1 yards per outing this season, which ranks first in the NFL.

The Browns' defense ranks second in the NFL by conceding one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 176.5 (-115)

176.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-175)

Pickett Passing Insights

So far this year, Pickett has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in five of nine opportunities.

The Steelers, who are 27th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.3% of the time while running 44.7%.

With 253 attempts for 1,616 passing yards, Pickett is 26th in NFL play with 6.4 yards per attempt.

Pickett has thrown for a touchdown in five of nine games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored seven of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (53.8%).

Pickett accounts for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his total 253 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Kenny Pickett Rushing Props vs the Browns

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-120)

Pickett Rushing Insights

Pickett has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in nine opportunities this season.

Pickett has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three carries in the red zone (15.0% of his team's 20 red zone rushes).

Pickett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 14-for-23 / 126 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 19-for-30 / 160 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 10-for-16 / 73 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 17-for-25 / 230 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-32 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs

