Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has a difficult matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 91.6 per game.

In the running game, Warren has totaled 364 rushing yards on 71 attempts (40.4 ypg) and scored two rushing TDs this season. Plus, Warren has amassed 31 receptions as a receiver for 218 yards (24.2 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Warren and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warren vs. the Browns

Warren vs the Browns (since 2021): 3 GP / 28.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 28.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Browns have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Browns this season.

The Browns surrender 91.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Browns have scored nine touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Browns' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

Watch Steelers vs Browns on Fubo!

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Warren with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warren Rushing Insights

Warren has gone over his rushing yards total in 44.4% of his opportunities (four of nine games).

The Steelers, who are 27th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.3% of the time while running 44.7%.

He has handled 30.9% of his team's 230 rushing attempts this season (71).

Warren has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has two total touchdowns this season (15.4% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

He has five red zone rushing carries (25.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Warren Receiving Insights

Warren, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of nine games this year.

Warren has received 13.7% of his team's 285 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He has been targeted 39 times, averaging 5.6 yards per target (119th in NFL).

Warren does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

With two red zone targets, Warren has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 101 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.