Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards conceded, at 237.3 per game.

Dotson has recorded 360 receiving yards (36.0 per game) and three receiving TDs, catching 34 balls on 59 targets.

Dotson vs. the Giants

Dotson vs the Giants (since 2021): 3 GP / 67.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 67.3 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Giants is giving up 237.3 yards per outing this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Giants' defense ranks 17th in the league by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Dotson Receiving Insights

Dotson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of 10 games this year.

Dotson has 14.9% of his team's target share (59 targets on 397 passing attempts).

He has 360 receiving yards on 59 targets to rank 109th in NFL play with 6.1 yards per target.

Dotson has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

With eight red zone targets, Dotson has been on the receiving end of 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

