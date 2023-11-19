The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Golden Knights were defeated by the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime in their last game, while the Penguins are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 while totaling 38 goals against 25 goals allowed. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (17.9%).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Sunday's game.

Penguins vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Penguins 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-105)

Penguins (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 1-0-1 record in overtime matchups this season and an 8-8 overall record.

Pittsburgh has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Penguins scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Pittsburgh has two points (1-5-0) in six games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Penguins have earned 14 points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 5-6-0 (10 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Penguins finished 3-2-0 in those matchups (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 8th 3.56 Goals Scored 3.44 11th 4th 2.44 Goals Allowed 2.88 10th 14th 31.4 Shots 34.1 3rd 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.2 13th 9th 24.19% Power Play % 15.91% 25th 11th 84.21% Penalty Kill % 84% 12th

Penguins vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT

NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

