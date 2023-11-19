When the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, George Pickens will be up against a Browns pass defense featuring Denzel Ward. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Steelers vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 76.2 8.5 27 87 6.79

George Pickens vs. Denzel Ward Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' 566 receiving yards (62.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 receptions on 62 targets with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Pittsburgh's passing offense has been sputtering this season, as it ranks third-last in the league with 1,623 passing yards (180.3 per game).

The Steelers have had one of the lesser scoring offenses in the league, ranking 27th in the NFL by generating 17.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 30th in the NFL with 283.6 total yards per contest.

Pittsburgh has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 31.7 times per contest, which is eighth in the league.

In the red zone, the Steelers are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 27 total red-zone pass attempts (57.4% red-zone pass rate).

Denzel Ward & the Browns' Defense

Denzel Ward has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 26 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Cleveland is the best team against the pass in the league, at 1,360 yards conceded (151.1 per game).

The Browns are giving up 18.9 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Cleveland has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Browns have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

George Pickens vs. Denzel Ward Advanced Stats

George Pickens Denzel Ward Rec. Targets 62 47 Def. Targets Receptions 33 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.2 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 566 26 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.9 2.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 196 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

