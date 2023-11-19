Diontae Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Johnson's stats can be found on this page.

Entering Week 11, Johnson has 24 receptions for 319 yards -- 13.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 39 occasions.

Diontae Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

The Steelers have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Pat Freiermuth (LP/hamstring): 8 Rec; 53 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 24 319 113 1 13.3

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1 Week 10 Packers 4 1 17 0

