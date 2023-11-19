Curtis Samuel was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up against the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Samuel's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Samuel has been targeted 49 times, with season stats of 338 yards on 37 receptions (9.1 per catch) and two TDs. He also has four carries for 20 yards one touchdown.

Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Commanders.

Week 11 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 49 37 338 142 2 9.1

Samuel Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0

