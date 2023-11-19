The Washington Commanders will meet the New York Giants at FedExField on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Commanders will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

With 27.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Commanders have been forced to rely on their 17th-ranked offense (21.7 points per contest) to keep them competitive. The Giants have plenty of room to get better, as they rank worst in points per game (11.8) this season and fourth-worst in points surrendered per game (26.6).

Commanders vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Commanders by 8.5) Over (38) Commanders 27, Giants 17

Commanders Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Commanders' implied win probability is 81.8%.

Washington has compiled a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five of Washington's 10 games have hit the over.

Commanders games have had an average of 41.4 points this season, 3.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Giants Betting Info

The Giants have a 22.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Giants have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

This year, games featuring New York have hit the over just twice.

The average total for Giants games is 41.2 points, 3.2 more than this game's over/under.

Commanders vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 21.7 27.4 18.5 32.8 23.8 23.8 New York 11.8 26.6 6.8 21 15.2 30.3

