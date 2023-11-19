The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) and the Denver Nuggets (9-3) are set to meet on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a tip-off time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Evan Mobley is one of the players to watch.

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, ALT

In their most recent game, the Cavaliers topped the Pistons on Friday, 108-100. Their top scorer was Darius Garland with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 28 3 3 0 0 2 Evan Mobley 18 10 5 1 0 0 Max Strus 18 7 3 4 1 4

Mobley puts up 19.0 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, making 48.9% of shots from the field.

Donovan Mitchell is putting up 35.0 points, 5.5 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Max Strus' numbers for the season are 18.7 points, 4.0 assists and 9.3 boards per contest.

Caris LeVert posts 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 37.0% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaac Okoro averages 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

