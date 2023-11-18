Big 12 foes match up when the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-7) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

West Virginia is compiling 410.5 yards per game on offense (48th in the FBS), and rank 89th on the other side of the ball, yielding 394.5 yards allowed per game. Cincinnati's offense has been thriving, posting 443.9 total yards per game (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 53rd by giving up 363.7 total yards per game.

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

West Virginia Cincinnati 410.5 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.9 (28th) 394.5 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (52nd) 213.8 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (5th) 196.7 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.6 (74th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,699 yards (169.9 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 51% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 451 rushing yards on 86 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 755 yards on 161 carries while finding the end zone 10 times as a runner.

Jahiem White has been handed the ball 59 times this year and racked up 455 yards (45.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Devin Carter has hauled in 26 catches for 481 yards (48.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 311 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kole Taylor has been the target of 48 passes and compiled 26 catches for 308 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 1,949 passing yards (194.9 per game) while completing 62% of his passes. He's thrown 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 455 yards (45.5 ypg) on 132 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 161 carries for 885 yards, or 88.5 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson leads his team with 648 receiving yards on 48 receptions with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has 38 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 538 yards (53.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chamon Metayer's 28 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

