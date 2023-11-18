Week 12 SEC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 12 college football schedule includes nine games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State | UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss | Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M
Week 12 SEC Results
Mississippi State 41 Southern Miss 20
- Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-17.5)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
Mississippi State Leaders
- Passing: Will Rogers (12-for-27, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jeffery Pittman (10 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Zavion Thomas (6 TAR, 3 REC, 66 YDS)
Southern Miss Leaders
- Passing: Billy Wiles (9-for-16, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (22 ATT, 66 YDS)
- Receiving: Jakarius Caston (4 TAR, 2 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State
|Southern Miss
|382
|Total Yards
|246
|144
|Passing Yards
|141
|238
|Rushing Yards
|105
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Ole Miss 35 UL Monroe 3
- Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)
- Pregame Total: 62.5
Ole Miss Leaders
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-31, 310 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (18 ATT, 65 YDS)
- Receiving: Dayton Wade (9 TAR, 7 REC, 108 YDS, 1 TD)
UL Monroe Leaders
- Passing: Jiya Wright (7-for-19, 56 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Hunter Smith (17 ATT, 74 YDS)
- Receiving: Tyrone Howell (8 TAR, 3 REC, 34 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Ole Miss
|UL Monroe
|498
|Total Yards
|258
|371
|Passing Yards
|66
|127
|Rushing Yards
|192
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Texas A&M 38 Abilene Christian 10
- Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-41.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Texas A&M Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen Henderson (16-for-23, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Rueben Owens (18 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Muhsin Muhammad III (7 TAR, 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
Abilene Christian Leaders
- Passing: Maverick McIvor (19-for-34, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jay'Veon Sunday (18 ATT, 87 YDS)
- Receiving: Blayne Taylor (14 TAR, 7 REC, 77 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M
|Abilene Christian
|448
|Total Yards
|242
|273
|Passing Yards
|149
|175
|Rushing Yards
|93
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Week 12 SEC Games
Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-2.5)
Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas (-28.5)
Florida Gators at No. 11 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-11.5)
Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-32.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.