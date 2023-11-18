The Week 12 college football schedule includes four games involving teams from the Patriot League. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgetown Hoyas at Holy Cross Crusaders 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Fordham Rams at Colgate Raiders 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

