Week 12 of the college football slate includes six games with Big Ten teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date the top performers and results.

Purdue vs. Northwestern | Michigan vs. Maryland

Week 12 Big Ten Results

Northwestern 23 Purdue 15

  • Pregame Favorite: Northwestern (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 47.5

Northwestern Leaders

  • Passing: Ben Bryant (13-for-24, 230 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Cam Porter (17 ATT, 95 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Cam Johnson (5 TAR, 3 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Purdue Leaders

  • Passing: Ryan Browne (12-for-16, 104 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Tyrone Tracy Jr. (16 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Devin Mockobee (3 TAR, 3 REC, 44 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NorthwesternPurdue
329Total Yards443
230Passing Yards140
99Rushing Yards303
1Turnovers3

Michigan 31 Maryland 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-18.5)
  • Pregame Total: 50.5

Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: J.J. McCarthy (12-for-23, 141 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Blake Corum (28 ATT, 94 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Colston Loveland (6 TAR, 3 REC, 36 YDS)

Maryland Leaders

  • Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (21-for-31, 247 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Roman Hemby (11 ATT, 35 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kaden Prather (4 TAR, 3 REC, 81 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

MarylandMichigan
262Total Yards291
247Passing Yards141
15Rushing Yards150
3Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 12 Big Ten Games

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Wisconsin (-7)

