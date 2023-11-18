Will Vinnie Hinostroza Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 18?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hinostroza stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Hinostroza scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 52 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.