The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Hinostroza scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 52 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

