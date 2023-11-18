Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Does a wager on Smith intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Reilly Smith vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In four of 15 games this year Smith has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Smith has a point in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Smith has an assist in five of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Smith going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 2 12 Points 2 6 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

