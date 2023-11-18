Should you bet on Radim Zohorna to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Zohorna has zero points on the power play.

Zohorna's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

