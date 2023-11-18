The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7) will attempt to prolong a four-game road win streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-165) Penguins (+140) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

This season the Penguins have won three of the four games in which they've been an underdog.

Pittsburgh has not had a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +140.

The Penguins have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in eight of 15 games this season.

Penguins vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 51 (14th) Goals 53 (11th) 52 (18th) Goals Allowed 42 (9th) 14 (7th) Power Play Goals 7 (25th) 12 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (6th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Pittsburgh went 6-4-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in five of its past 10 games.

The Penguins total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

Over the last 10 matchups, Penguins' games have had an average of 9.4 goals, 0.3 more than their season-long average.

The Penguins have the league's 11th-ranked scoring offense (53 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Penguins' 42 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the ninth-fewest in the league.

Their +11 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

