Penguins vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - November 18
The Pittsburgh Penguins' (8-7) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, November 18 game against the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) at PNC Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins have 53 goals this season (3.5 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- Pittsburgh's total of 42 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is ninth-best in the league.
- Their +11 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes rank 13th in the NHL with 51 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Its goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the league.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-165)
|Penguins (+140)
|6.5
