As we head into Week 12 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the Pac-12? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oregon

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: -145
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st
  • Last Game: W 36-27 vs USC

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Arizona State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

2. Washington

  • Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +150
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th
  • Last Game: W 35-28 vs Utah

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Oregon State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 15th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
  • Last Game: W 62-17 vs Stanford

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Washington
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

4. Arizona

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +3500
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th
  • Last Game: W 34-31 vs Colorado

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Utah
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

5. Utah

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 21st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th
  • Last Game: L 35-28 vs Washington

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Arizona
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

6. USC

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 8-4
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th
  • Last Game: L 36-27 vs Oregon

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: UCLA
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

7. UCLA

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd
  • Last Game: L 17-7 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ USC
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

8. Colorado

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-8
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 58th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th
  • Last Game: L 34-31 vs Arizona

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Washington State
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cal

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd
  • Last Game: W 42-39 vs Washington State

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Stanford
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Washington State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd
  • Last Game: L 42-39 vs Cal

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Colorado
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th
  • Last Game: W 17-7 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Oregon
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel:

12. Stanford

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 84th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st
  • Last Game: L 62-17 vs Oregon State

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Cal
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

