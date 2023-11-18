Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Oklahoma Sooners and BYU Cougars square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Sooners. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oklahoma vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (57.5) Oklahoma 40, BYU 16

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Sooners a 96.8% chance to win.

The Sooners are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

There have been six Sooners games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

The total for this game is 57.5, 3.4 points fewer than the average total in Oklahoma games thus far this season.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cougars based on the moneyline is 7.7%.

So far this year, the Cougars have compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Five of the Cougars' eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

The average over/under for BYU games this year is 8.4 fewer points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

Sooners vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 41.8 19.8 48.2 16.0 35.8 22.0 BYU 21.9 28.7 26.0 20.4 17.8 37.0

