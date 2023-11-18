The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) host a Sun Belt clash against the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama ranks 49th in scoring offense (29.9 points per game) and 40th in scoring defense (21.1 points allowed per game) this season. Marshall ranks 87th with 360.2 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 74th with 382 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

Here we will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Marshall vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Marshall vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Marshall South Alabama 360.2 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423 (46th) 382 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (23rd) 129.3 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.6 (58th) 230.9 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.4 (42nd) 23 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has put up 1,948 passing yards, or 194.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 17.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Rasheen Ali is his team's leading rusher with 173 carries for 932 yards, or 93.2 per game. He's found the end zone 14 times on the ground, as well. Ali has also chipped in with 22 catches for 164 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ethan Payne has rushed for 183 yards on 50 carries.

DeMarcus Harris has collected 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 362 (36.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has one touchdown.

Caleb Coombs has totaled 287 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Darryle Simmons has racked up 239 reciving yards (23.9 ypg) this season.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 2,301 yards passing for South Alabama, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 890 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 15 times as a runner.

This season, Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 76 times for 380 yards (38 per game) and three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 71 receptions for 1,096 yards (109.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has put together a 650-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes on 69 targets.

Lincoln Sefcik has a total of 165 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Alabama or Marshall gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.