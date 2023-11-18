Saturday's game that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) at Truist Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 95-66 in favor of Marshall, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Thundering Herd secured a 79-74 victory over Chattanooga.

Marshall vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Marshall vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 95, Northern Kentucky 66

Marshall Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Thundering Herd had a +121 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They put up 63.7 points per game to rank 203rd in college basketball and allowed 59.8 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball.

Marshall scored fewer points in conference action (63.6 per game) than overall (63.7).

The Thundering Herd put up more points at home (68.5 per game) than on the road (62.4) last season.

In 2022-23, Marshall conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (62.3).

