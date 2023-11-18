The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Kris Letang, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. If you'd like to wager on Letang's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kris Letang vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In one of 15 games this year, Letang has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Letang has a point in seven of 15 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Letang has an assist in six of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Letang has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Letang going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 3 8 Points 2 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

