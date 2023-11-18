The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) clash with the Governor's Cup at stake on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Wildcats are favorites, by 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Kansas matchup.

Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Kansas Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-8.5) 56.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-8.5) 56.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered eight times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Kansas is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Kansas State & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +900 Bet $100 to win $900 Kansas To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

