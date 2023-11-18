The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Malkin stats and insights

  • Malkin has scored in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 19.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 17:07 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:13 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:19 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 21:21 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:20 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.