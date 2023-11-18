Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Boone County, West Virginia this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

  • Kanawha County
  • Berkeley County
  • Jefferson County

    • Boone County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Weir High School at Scott High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 18
    • Location: TBD, WV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.