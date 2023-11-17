Best Bets & Odds for the Washington State vs. Colorado Game – Friday, November 17
Pac-12 foes will clash when the Washington State Cougars (4-6) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Washington State vs. Colorado?
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pullman, Washington
- Venue: Martin Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Washington State 31, Colorado 30
- Washington State is 1-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 25% of those games).
- The Cougars have a 0-3 record (winning only 25% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.
- This season, Colorado has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Buffaloes are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cougars a 64.9% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Colorado (+4)
- Against the spread, Washington State is 4-5-0 this year.
- The Cougars have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- In Colorado's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Buffaloes have been installed as underdogs by a 4-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those matchups.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Push
- This season, five of Washington State's 10 games have gone over Friday's total of 61 points.
- In the Colorado's 10 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's point total of 61.
- Together, the two teams combine for 61 points per game, equal to the total of 61 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Washington State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.4
|58.1
|56.9
|Implied Total AVG
|32.7
|32.8
|32.6
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|1-3-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|2-0
|0-3
Colorado
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.2
|61.4
|63.3
|Implied Total AVG
|38.4
|37.8
|39.3
|ATS Record
|6-3-1
|4-2-0
|2-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|4-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|0-3
|1-2
