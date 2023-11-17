The Phoenix Suns (5-6) take on the Utah Jazz (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points.

The average point total in Phoenix's games this season is 226.1, 10.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has won three of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Suns have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 236.5 points.

Utah's games this season have had an average of 233.5 points, three fewer points than this game's total.

Utah has gone 5-6-0 ATS this year.

The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

This season, Utah has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 3 27.3% 113.7 227.7 112.4 231.9 225.1 Jazz 6 54.5% 114 227.7 119.5 231.9 228.3

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-1-0) than it has in home games (2-4-0).

The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are 5.8 fewer points than the Jazz give up (119.5).

When Phoenix totals more than 119.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 3-2-0 record) than on the road (.333, 2-4-0).

The Jazz's 114 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Suns and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 6-5 2-2 7-4 Jazz 5-6 3-4 8-3

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights

Suns Jazz 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 114 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 3-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.