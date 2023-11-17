How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA slate today, which includes the Boston Celtics taking on the Toronto Raptors as one of 11 games, is sure to please.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Charlotte Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks travel to face the Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSWI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 3-7
- MIL Record: 7-4
- CHA Stats: 115.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 121.9 Opp. PPG (27th)
- MIL Stats: 117.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Washington Wizards host the New York Knicks
The Knicks go on the road to face the Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 2-9
- NY Record: 6-5
- WAS Stats: 115.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 123.2 Opp. PPG (28th)
- NY Stats: 109.1 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.2 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -6.5
- NY Odds to Win: -250
- WAS Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 227.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics
The Celtics hit the road the Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 5-6
- BOS Record: 9-2
- TOR Stats: 108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- BOS Stats: 119.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 106.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
The Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers look to pull off a road win at the Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-PH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 6-5
- PHI Record: 8-3
- ATL Stats: 120.3 PPG (third in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- PHI Stats: 119.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -1.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -120
- PHI Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 235.5 points
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The San Antonio Spurs host the Sacramento Kings
The Kings hope to pick up a road win at the Spurs on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-8
- SAC Record: 6-4
- SA Stats: 110.6 PPG (22nd in NBA), 124.1 Opp. PPG (30th)
- SAC Stats: 114.6 PPG (10th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -6.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -275
- SA Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 237.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons hope to pick up a road win at the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 5-6
- DET Record: 2-10
- CLE Stats: 110.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (13th)
- DET Stats: 110.6 PPG (22nd in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -8.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -350
- DET Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 220.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The New Orleans Pelicans play the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 5-6
- DEN Record: 9-2
- NO Stats: 111.1 PPG (19th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
- DEN Stats: 114.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 106.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -4.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -175
- NO Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 224.5 points
The Chicago Bulls take on the Orlando Magic
The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 4-8
- ORL Record: 6-5
- CHI Stats: 108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (15th)
- ORL Stats: 108.3 PPG (29th in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -1.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -120
- ORL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 216.5 points
The Utah Jazz take on the Phoenix Suns
The Suns take to the home court of the Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 4-7
- PHO Record: 5-6
- UTA Stats: 114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (26th)
- PHO Stats: 113.7 PPG (14th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -4.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -210
- UTA Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 236.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers take to the home court of the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 3-8
- LAL Record: 6-6
- POR Stats: 104.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (10th)
- LAL Stats: 112.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -7.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -300
- POR Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 223.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers play the Houston Rockets
The Rockets hit the road the Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC and Space City Home Network
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 3-7
- HOU Record: 6-3
- LAC Stats: 113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (10th)
- HOU Stats: 111.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -5.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -225
- HOU Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 218.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.