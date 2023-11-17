How to Watch the Hornets vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Charlotte is 2-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank fourth.
- The Hornets average just 2.7 fewer points per game (115) than the Bucks give up (117.7).
- When it scores more than 117.7 points, Charlotte is 2-3.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Hornets are averaging fewer points at home (111.4 per game) than away (118.6). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (119.4) than on the road (124.4).
- At home the Hornets are picking up 25 assists per game, 0.2 less than away (25.2).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Terry Rozier
|Out
|Groin
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Miller
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Gordon Hayward
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
